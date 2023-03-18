Insider Buying: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Acquires $149,820.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Piconi acquired 66,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energy Vault Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NRGV opened at $2.21 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NRGV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

