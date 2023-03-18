Maiar DEX Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $114,702.16 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001019 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $128,039.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

