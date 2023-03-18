Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CEO Buys $124,300.00 in Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

