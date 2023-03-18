Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 48,113 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,030,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,008.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.71 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.