Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 48,113 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,030,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,008.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20.
Heritage Global Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.71 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
