Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Purchases $142,800.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,712.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of AMPY opened at $6.58 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

