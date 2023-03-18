Thomas R. Flynn Acquires 9,375 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $310.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

