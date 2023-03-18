Insider Buying: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

WMB opened at $28.30 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

