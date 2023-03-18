Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Sells $135,650.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 826,003 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,879,000 after acquiring an additional 576,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Clear Secure

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

