Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Andrew Abercrombie Purchases 253,201 Shares

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie purchased 253,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$128,372.91 ($85,581.94).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Abercrombie bought 175,092 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$86,320.36 ($57,546.90).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$41,170.18 ($27,446.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 65.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

