Gloria C. Larson Buys 3,270 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 412.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

