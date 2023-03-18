WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.83 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $317.35 million and $18.83 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00018683 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00371944 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.85 or 0.27037790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

