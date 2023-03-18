Raman Chitkara Sells 1,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raman Chitkara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

