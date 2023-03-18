Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on A. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.
Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of A opened at $133.18 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.83.
Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.
