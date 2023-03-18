eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
eMagin Stock Up 12.2 %
Shares of EMAN opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.69.
eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.
