eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of EMAN opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

