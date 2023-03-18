Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.62

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 13764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.19 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

