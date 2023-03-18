Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
