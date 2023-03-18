StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.