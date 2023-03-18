Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.2 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after acquiring an additional 380,062 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

