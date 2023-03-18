BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.35. BRF shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,043,564 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BRF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Further Reading

