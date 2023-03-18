BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.35. BRF shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,043,564 shares trading hands.
BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.
The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
