Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Up to $58.70

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.70, but opened at $62.08. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Industrias Bachoco Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

