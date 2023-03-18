Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

