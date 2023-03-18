Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Stadler Rail Price Performance

OTC SRAIF opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Stadler Rail has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

Stadler Rail Company Profile

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

