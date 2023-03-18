Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Stadler Rail Price Performance
OTC SRAIF opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Stadler Rail has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $42.35.
Stadler Rail Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stadler Rail (SRAIF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Stadler Rail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadler Rail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.