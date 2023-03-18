Brookfield (TSE:BN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.92

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.92 and last traded at C$39.39, with a volume of 170977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 price target for the company.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.