HSBC Upgrades Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:ERELY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile



Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

