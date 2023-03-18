Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.71. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 106,978 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.33.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $64,416.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,628,272 shares in the company, valued at $55,304,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $50,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,404,518 shares in the company, valued at $98,615,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $64,416.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,628,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,304,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 581,017 shares of company stock worth $4,440,853 and have sold 202,686 shares worth $1,631,223. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.