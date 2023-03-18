TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $31.75

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $33.97. TORM shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 162,521 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Danske downgraded TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
TORM Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of TORM
About TORM
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.