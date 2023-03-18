TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $31.75

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $33.97. TORM shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 162,521 shares traded.

Separately, Danske downgraded TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 966,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TORM by 7,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 859,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TORM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

