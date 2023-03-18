StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $153.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

