Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.
Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:CNI opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77.
Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.