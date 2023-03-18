Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

