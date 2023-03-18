Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.
Cooper Companies stock opened at $341.50 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $429.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.
