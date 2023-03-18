Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
