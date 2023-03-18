StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

CHD stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

