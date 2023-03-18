Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,300 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.