StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.