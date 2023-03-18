Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,603,411. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,603,411. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,143. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $61,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

