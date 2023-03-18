CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

CNP stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 333,476 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

