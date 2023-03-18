Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,496,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $15,696,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 224,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 205,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 158,658 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 760,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,081,000 after buying an additional 100,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

