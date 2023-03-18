Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Cohen & Steers Price Performance
Shares of CNS stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.36.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.