Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

