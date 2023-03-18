Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of CM stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
