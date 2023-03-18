StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CMP stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

