StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Celestica Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

