CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

