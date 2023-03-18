CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
CNA Financial Stock Down 4.8 %
NYSE:CNA opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNA Financial (CNA)
