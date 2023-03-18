StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

