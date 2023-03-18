StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.
Capital One Financial Price Performance
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $144.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
