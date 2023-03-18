StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

CMI opened at $225.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average is $237.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

