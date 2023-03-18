Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TYL opened at $326.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
