Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

TYL opened at $326.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tyler Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

