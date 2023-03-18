StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.