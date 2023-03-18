Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHE opened at $514.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.07 and a 200 day moving average of $491.52. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

