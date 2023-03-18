Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Chemed Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CHE opened at $514.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.07 and a 200 day moving average of $491.52. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chemed
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
