StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 5.9 %

CLDT stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $471.40 million, a PE ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.