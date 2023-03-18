StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

CL stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.