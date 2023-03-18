CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CNX opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.