Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 50.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 493,047 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 99.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $73,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

