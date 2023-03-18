Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Grove Collaborative Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.
Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grove Collaborative (GROV)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.