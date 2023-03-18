Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

About Grove Collaborative

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

See Also

